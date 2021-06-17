‘Suffocated’: Art becomes form of protest against Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese public generally opposes holding the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic, even though outward dissent has seemed muted. One little-recognized outlet where people have expressed their frustration and fear over the Olympics has been art. T-shirts, drawings and other artwork have become a form of protest over the decision to hold the Games against medical advice and the public’s opposition. Officials have responded in some cases by demanding the sometimes satiric art and merchandise be removed out of copyright concerns. Some who haven’t joined protests before say the Tokyo Olympics were a tipping point and that the nature of art is self-expression.