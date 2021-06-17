Strong to severe scattered storms possible Thursday

It'll be a rather active day across Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin. Heat and humidity return with the chance for very strong storms.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing towards 90. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s too, which will make it feel pretty muggy by the afternoon.

The big weather story is the severe weather threat. A level 2, scattered risk, for severe storms has been issued for portions of western Wisconsin. A level 1, isolated risk, for severe storms includes Eau Claire and Chippewa County.

The biggest threat will be in southern parts of the Coulee Region over into southern MN and down into northern IA. A level 3 risk for numerous severe storms is likely there. A significant severe weather event is possible with a chance for very large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out there either.

Once this wave passes by, we'll see our dew points tank again. It will still be hot Friday, but a strong breeze will keep us feeling cooler. Father's Day weekend will be nice, especially Saturday. But, some scattered storms could cut into outdoor plans Sunday afternoon.