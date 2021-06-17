Skip to Content

State bound! See which track and field athletes will compete at WIAAs

(WQOW) - Thursday's WIAA sectional track and field results

Division 1

D.C. Everest sectional

Girls team standings:

1. D.C. Everest, 155

2. Hudson, 107

3. Eau Claire Memorial, 52

4. New Richmond, 51

5. River Falls, 46

Boys team standings:

1. Stevens Point, 132

2. New Richmond, 92

3. Wausau West, 68

4. River Falls, 62

5. Menomonie, 59

Full meet results can be found here

Division 2

Osceola sectional

Girls team standings:

1. Osceola, 65

2. Rice Lake, 62

3. Mosinee, 48

4. Hayward, 43.5

5. Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 40.5

5. La Crosse Logan, 40.5

Boys team standings:

1. Osceola, 63

2. La Crosse Logan, 56

Ashland, 50

3. Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 50

5. West Salem, 41

Full meet results can be found here

Division 3

Cameron sectional

Girls team standings:

1. Ladysmith, 74

2. Glenwood City, 57.5

3. Unity, 51

4. Webster, 48.5

4. Chequamegon, 48.5

Boys team standings:

1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 59

2. Grantsburg, 58

3. Clear Lake, 55

4. Cumberland, 49

5. Spring Valley, 47

Full meet results can be found here

Boscobel sectional

Girls team standings:

1. Royall, 70

2. Lancaster, 69

3. Cashton, 64

4. Fennimore, 59

5. Aquinas, 38

6. Fall Creek, 34

Boys team standings:

1. Aquinas, 99

2. Lancaster, 68

3. Mondovi, 51.5

4. Fall Creek, 40

5. Auburndale, 37

Full meet results can be found here

