State bound! See which track and field athletes will compete at WIAAs

State bound! See which track and field athletes will compete at WIAA sectionals
(WQOW) - Thursday's WIAA sectional track and field results
Division 1
D.C. Everest sectional
Girls team standings:
1. D.C. Everest, 155
2. Hudson, 107
3. Eau Claire Memorial, 52
4. New Richmond, 51
5. River Falls, 46
Boys team standings:
1. Stevens Point, 132
2. New Richmond, 92
3. Wausau West, 68
4. River Falls, 62
5. Menomonie, 59
Full meet results can be found here
Division 2
Osceola sectional
Girls team standings:
1. Osceola, 65
2. Rice Lake, 62
3. Mosinee, 48
4. Hayward, 43.5
5. Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 40.5
5. La Crosse Logan, 40.5
Boys team standings:
1. Osceola, 63
2. La Crosse Logan, 56
Ashland, 50
3. Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 50
5. West Salem, 41
Full meet results can be found here
Division 3
Cameron sectional
Girls team standings:
1. Ladysmith, 74
2. Glenwood City, 57.5
3. Unity, 51
4. Webster, 48.5
4. Chequamegon, 48.5
Boys team standings:
1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 59
2. Grantsburg, 58
3. Clear Lake, 55
4. Cumberland, 49
5. Spring Valley, 47
Full meet results can be found here
Boscobel sectional
Girls team standings:
1. Royall, 70
2. Lancaster, 69
3. Cashton, 64
4. Fennimore, 59
5. Aquinas, 38
6. Fall Creek, 34
Boys team standings:
1. Aquinas, 99
2. Lancaster, 68
3. Mondovi, 51.5
4. Fall Creek, 40
5. Auburndale, 37