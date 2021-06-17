Special Weather Statement until THU 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CLARK AND NORTHERN

JACKSON COUNTIES…

At 739 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Humbird, or 14

miles northwest of Black River Falls, moving east at 45 mph.

Penny size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shortville, Humbird, Hatfield, Merrillan, and Alma Center.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 99 and 101.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.