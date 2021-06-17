Special Weather Statement until THU 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO AND

NORTHERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 650 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mondovi, moving

east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Whitehall, Independence, Gilmanton, Chimney Rock, The Borst Valley

Area, Pleasantville, Highway 53 And County E, Walek Knob, Elk Creek

and Lookout.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.