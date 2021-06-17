Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 9:34PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 933 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from Loyal to 7 miles south of Humbird to

Whitehall. Movement was east at 50 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Black River Falls, Neillsville, Whitehall, Osseo, Blair,

Independence, Loyal, Strum, Greenwood, Price, Humbird, Hatfield,

Shortville, York, Lynn, Northfield, Merrillan, Willard, Alma Center

and Levis.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 125.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

central and west central Wisconsin.