Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 6:50PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 6:50PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 650 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mondovi, moving
east at 40 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Whitehall, Independence, Gilmanton, Chimney Rock, The Borst Valley
Area, Pleasantville, Highway 53 And County E, Walek Knob, Elk Creek
and Lookout.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.