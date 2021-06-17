Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 3:34AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 3:34AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 333 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from 10 miles north of Mondovi to St. Charles.
Movement was east at 40 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
La Crosse, Winona, La Crescent, Arcadia, Mondovi, Whitehall, Alma,
Onalaska, Buffalo, Holmen, Goodview, St. Charles, Rushford, Osseo,
Lewiston, Trempealeau, Galesville, Blair, Independence and Strum.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 104.
Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 230 and 276.
Interstate 90 in Wisconsin near mile marker 1.