Severe Thunderstorm Watch expanded into Western Wisconsin until 1am

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the areas shaded in pink in the map until 1 AM.

A watch means that conditions are right for severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. Keep your TV tuned to News 18 as a crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.

Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.

Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say a cold front is converting our hot and humid air into energy. Storms in Wisconsin this evening already have a history of producing 1"+ hailstones, and storms forming to our west in Minnesota (as of 7:15pm) had reports of tennis ball sized hailstones.

Threats include very large and damaging hailstones in excess of 2", straight line wind gusts, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. .

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.