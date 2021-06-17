Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:58PM CDT until June 17 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:58PM CDT until June 17 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…
Southeastern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 1045 PM CDT.
* At 958 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Galesville,
or 13 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Holmen around 1025 PM CDT.
Bangor around 1045 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Camp
Decorah, Perrot State Park, Stevenstown, Highway 162 And County T,
Council Bay, Burr Oak and Highway 162 And County E E.
This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 17 and
20.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!