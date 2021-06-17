Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:47PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galesville, or

9 miles south of Arcadia, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Galesville around 955 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Highway

95 And County D, North Creek, Peacock Hill, Tamarack, Beach Corners,

Perrot State Park and Frenchville.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.