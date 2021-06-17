Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:41PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fountain City,

or near Winona, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Buffalo City, Fountain City, Dodge,

Waumandee, Cochrane, Czechville, Merrick State Park, Highway 95 And

County G, Cream, Marshland, Highway 88 And County O, Highway 95 And

County C, Lock And Dam 4, Herold, Highways 37 And 35 and Bluff

Siding.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.