Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:37PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fountain City,

or near Winona, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Goodview, Buffalo City, Fountain

City, Dodge, Waumandee, Cochrane, Minnesota City, Minneiska,

Czechville, Merrick State Park, Lock And Dam 5 A, Cream, Highway 88

And County O, Whitman, Bluff Siding and Highway 95 And County G.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.