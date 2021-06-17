Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:33PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Blair, or 12 miles south of Whitehall, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

North Bend around 945 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Franklin, Highway 95 And County D, Melrose, Shamrock, Beach Corners,

Perrot State Park and Thimble Park.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.