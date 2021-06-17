Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:31PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:31PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alma, moving
east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage
to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north
central Winona and southern Buffalo Counties, including the following
locations… Waumandee, Czechville, Merrick State Park, Highway 95
And County G, Lock And Dam 5 A, Dodge and Cream.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.