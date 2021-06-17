Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:23PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Southern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 923 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galesville,

or 10 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

North Bend around 940 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Franklin, Highway 95 And County D, Melrose, Shamrock, Beach Corners,

Perrot State Park and Thimble Park.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!