Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:14PM CDT until June 17 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:14PM CDT until June 17 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 913 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Osseo to Independence, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Osseo around 920 PM CDT.
Blair and Price around 925 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Hixton, Gilmanton, Montana, Taylor, York, Chimney Rock and Mondovi
Airfield.
This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 106.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.