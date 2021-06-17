Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:12PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:12PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arcadia, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage
to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
This severe storm will be near…
Galesville around 935 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Highway
95 And County D, Camp Decorah, Beach Corners, Perrot State Park,
Thimble Park, North Creek and Peacock Hill.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.