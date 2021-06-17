Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:09PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 909 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kellogg, or

near Alma, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Buffalo and Buffalo City around 915 PM CDT.

Fountain City around 930 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Waumandee, Czechville, Merrick State Park, Highway 95 And County G,

Lock And Dam 5 A, Dodge and Cream.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.