Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:05PM CDT until June 17 at 9:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fountain City,

or near Arcadia, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Alma, Buffalo, Goodview, Buffalo City, Fountain City,

Rollingstone, Dodge, Waumandee, Cochrane, Minnesota City, Minneiska,

Czechville, Merrick State Park, Lock And Dam 5 A, Cream, Highway 88

And County O, Whitman, Bluff Siding and Highway 95 And County G.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.