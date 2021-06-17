Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:03PM CDT until June 17 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:03PM CDT until June 17 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
At 903 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Altoona to 6 miles east of Mondovi, moving east
at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Fall Creek around 910 PM CDT.
Augusta around 930 PM CDT.
Fairchild around 940 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Foster, Brackett, Lake Eau Claire County Park, Ludington, Allen and
Seymour.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.