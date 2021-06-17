Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 9:03PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 903 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fountain City,

or 8 miles west of Arcadia, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

This severe storm will be near…

Arcadia around 915 PM CDT.

Galesville around 930 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Highway

95 And County D, Camp Decorah, Beach Corners, Perrot State Park,

Thimble Park, North Creek and Peacock Hill.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.