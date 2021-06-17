Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:56PM CDT until June 17 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buffalo City,

or 11 miles southeast of Alma, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Arcadia around 920 PM CDT.

Galesville around 935 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Highway

95 And County D, Camp Decorah, Beach Corners, Perrot State Park,

Thimble Park, North Creek and Peacock Hill.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!