Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:34PM CDT until June 17 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 834 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northeast of Eau Galle to near Durand,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Altoona and Lake Hallie around 855 PM CDT.

Eau Claire around 900 PM CDT.

Fall Creek around 910 PM CDT.

Augusta around 920 PM CDT.

Fairchild around 930 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Caryville, Foster, Brackett, Lake Eau Claire County Park, Rock Falls,

Ludington, Allen and Seymour.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.