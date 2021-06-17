Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:33PM CDT until June 17 at 9:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kellogg, or

near Alma, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

This severe storm will be near…

Buffalo and Buffalo City around 845 PM CDT.

Fountain City around 855 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Waumandee, Czechville, Merrick State Park, Highway 95 And County G,

Lock And Dam 5 A, Dodge and Cream.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.