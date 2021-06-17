Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:28PM CDT until June 17 at 9:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southwestern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodhue, or 7

miles southwest of Red Wing, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Frontenac around 845 PM CDT.

Stockholm around 850 PM CDT.

Pepin around 855 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Frontenac State Park, Bellechester, Central Point, Ella and Wacouta.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!