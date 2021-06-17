Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:27PM CDT until June 17 at 9:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 826 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kellogg, or

near Wabasha, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Alma and Buffalo City around 840 PM CDT.

Buffalo around 845 PM CDT.

Fountain City around 855 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Waumandee, Czechville, Merrick State Park, Highway 95 And County G,

Lock And Dam 5 A, Dodge and Cream.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!