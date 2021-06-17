Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:17PM CDT until June 17 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 817 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Elmwood to 5 miles north of Frontenac, moving

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Menomonie, Durand and Eau Galle around 835 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include El

Paso, Wacouta, Esdaile, Arkansaw, Vasa, Downsville, Weston,

Porcupine, Red Wing Airport and Menomonie Airport.

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.