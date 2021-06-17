Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:04PM CDT until June 17 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 804 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Ellsworth to 6 miles east of Goodhue, moving east

at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Elmwood, Plum City and Stockholm around 820 PM CDT.

Pepin around 825 PM CDT.

Durand and Eau Galle around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include El

Paso, Wacouta, Martel, Esdaile, Beldenville, Arkansaw, Vasa,

Downsville, Weston and Porcupine.

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.