Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:54PM CDT until June 17 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Clark County in central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hatfield, or

10 miles southwest of Neillsville, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Shortville around 810 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ballard

Road And Pray Avenue, East Fork Campground, Highway 95 And 73, Bruce

Mound, Lake Arbutus, Merrillan and Nevins.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.