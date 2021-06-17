Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:50PM CDT until June 17 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota…

Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

Pierce County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 750 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Prescott to near Goodhue, moving

east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Red Wing and Ellsworth around 800 PM CDT.

Stockholm around 815 PM CDT.

Pepin and Elmwood around 820 PM CDT.

Eau Galle around 825 PM CDT.

Menomonie around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include El

Paso, Wacouta, Martel, Esdaile, Beldenville, Arkansaw, Vasa,

Downsville, Weston and Porcupine.

This includes Treasure Island Casino.

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows!