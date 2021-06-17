Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:44PM CDT until June 17 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loyal, or 11

miles northeast of Neillsville, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

eastern Clark County, including the following locations… County K

And Capital Road, Chili, Highway 73 And 98, Chili Corners, Atwood,

Christie and Veefkind.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.