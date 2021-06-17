Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:08PM CDT until June 17 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Strum, or 10

miles northwest of Whitehall, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west

central Jackson and northern Trempealeau Counties, including the

following locations… The Borst Valley Area, York, Pleasantville,

Chimney Rock, Northfield, Elk Creek and Pigeon Falls.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 95 and 101.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.