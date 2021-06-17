Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:59PM CDT until June 17 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

West central Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Northern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mondovi,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Whitehall around 720 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Gilmanton, The Borst Valley Area, Taylor, York, Pleasantville,

Chimney Rock and Northfield.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 95 and 101.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.