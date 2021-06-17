Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:58PM CDT until June 17 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Augusta, or 22

miles southeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Eau Claire County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.