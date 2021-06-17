Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:50PM CDT until June 17 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of

Augusta, or 22 miles east of Eau Claire, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Eau Claire County, including the following locations…

Lake Eau Claire County Park and Ludington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.