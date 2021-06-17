Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:43PM CDT until June 17 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Clark County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles south of Stanley to near Strum, moving east

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Greenwood around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County

K And Capital Road, Chili, Hog Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98,

Highway 10 And 12 and Tioga.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.