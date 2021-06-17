Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:40PM CDT until June 17 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest

of Fall Creek, or 12 miles south of Eau Claire, moving east at 55

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Fall Creek around 650 PM CDT.

Augusta around 655 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.