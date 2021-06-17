Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:33PM CDT until June 17 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of

Mondovi, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eau Claire, Altoona, Rock Falls and Caryville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

the Twin Cities.