Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:20PM CDT until June 17 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 619 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall Creek,

or 6 miles southeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Fall Creek around 630 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Eau

Claire County Park, Ludington and Seymour.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.