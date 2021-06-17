Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:20PM CDT until June 17 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 620 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Durand, or 13

miles north of Wabasha, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Modena around 630 PM CDT.

Mondovi around 635 PM CDT.

Strum around 645 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Gilmanton, Nelson, Maxville, Mondovi Airfield, Misha Mokwa, County

Roads F And K K and The Big Swamp Area.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.