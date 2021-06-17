Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:18PM CDT until June 17 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Durand, or 9 miles northwest of Mondovi, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Altoona and Eau Claire.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in the Twin Cities.