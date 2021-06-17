Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 4:10AM CDT until June 17 at 4:45AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 445 AM CDT.

* At 410 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Goodview, or

near Winona, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Winona around 415 AM CDT.

Trempealeau around 435 AM CDT.

Dakota around 440 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lock And

Dam 5, Merrick State Park, Lock And Dam 5 A, Camp Decorah, Perrot

State Park, Nodine and Marshland.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 263 and

271.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.