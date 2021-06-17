Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 10:46PM CDT until June 17 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Northeastern Houston County in southeastern Minnesota…

La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

West central Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

* At 1045 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Galesville to 7 miles southeast of Winona, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Dakota and Brice Prairie around 1100 PM CDT.

La Crescent around 1105 PM CDT.

La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, French Island and La Crosse Airport

around 1110 PM CDT.

Sparta and West Salem around 1120 PM CDT.

Bangor and Fort Mc Coy around 1125 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Irish

Hill, North Side Of La Crosse, Camp Decorah, South Side Of La Crosse,

Goose Island, Stevenstown and Highways 14 61 And County M M.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 259 and 276.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 27.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.