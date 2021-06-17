Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 10:41PM CDT until June 17 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 10:41PM CDT until June 17 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 1040 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winona, moving
east at 35 mph.
This is a very dangerous storm.
HAZARD…Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters reported baseball size hail in
Goodview along with street flooding.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.
Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,
siding, and vehicles.
This severe storm will be near…
Trempealeau around 1055 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include
Czechville, Merrick State Park, Lock And Dam 5 A, Camp Decorah,
Dodge, Elba and Perrot State Park.
This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 248 and
264.
This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive
hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should
move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.