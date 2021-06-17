Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 10:36PM CDT until June 17 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1036 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Bend, or

13 miles north of La Crosse, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Bangor around 1050 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Camp

Decorah, Perrot State Park, Stevenstown, Highway 162 And County T,

Council Bay, Burr Oak and Highway 162 And County E E.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 17 and

20.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.