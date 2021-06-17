Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 10:22PM CDT until June 17 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southeastern Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

Southern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 1022 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plainview,

or 13 miles south of Wabasha, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Buffalo and Altura around 1035 PM CDT.

Lewiston and Rollingstone around 1040 PM CDT.

Fountain City and Stockton around 1045 PM CDT.

Winona and Goodview around 1050 PM CDT.

Trempealeau around 1105 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Czechville, Merrick State Park, Lock And Dam 5 A, Camp Decorah,

Dodge, Perrot State Park and Ridgeway.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 248 and

264.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.