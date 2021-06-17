Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 10:07PM CDT until June 17 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Galesville, or

15 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail. At 959 PM, a NWS employee reported 50

mph winds and dime size hail in Galesville.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Holmen around 1020 PM CDT.

Bangor around 1045 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Camp

Decorah, Perrot State Park, Stevenstown, Highway 162 And County T,

Council Bay, Burr Oak and Highway 162 And County E E.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 17 and

20.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.