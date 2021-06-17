Skip to Content

Severe storms rumbled through the Chippewa Valley Thursday evening.

Powerful storms rumbled through Western Wisconsin this evening, bringing hail as large as 2" along with gusty winds, torrential rain, and brilliant lightning. Hail was even larger across the border in southwest Minnesota, where there were dozens of reports of baseball (2.5") to teacup (3") sized hail that caused significant damage to buildings, cars, and especially crops.

Here is an amazing picture of one strike in Elk Mound captured by Josie.

Once the storms passed, many were lucky enough to send in pictures of mammatus clouds, like this one sent in by Rebeccah in Lake Hallie.

We got so many of these pictures, and I love every one of them as they are my favorite type of clouds. You can see many storm pictures on our WQOW Weather Photography Facebook group- you definitely want to join if you haven't already.

The storms were fueled by today's heat and humidity with high temperatures in the 90s and high dew points. Strong storms are continuing this evening south of Eau Claire, but will move out by midnight.

After that, clouds and humidity rapidly decrease.

Tomorrow will still be warm with highs near 90, but it won't be as humid. Saturday will be the nicest day of the entire weekend before our next chance for rain arrives Sunday.

After that chance, temps really cool down for the first half of next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

