Severe storms rumbled through the Chippewa Valley Thursday evening.

Powerful storms rumbled through Western Wisconsin this evening, bringing hail as large as 2" along with gusty winds, torrential rain, and brilliant lightning. Hail was even larger across the border in southwest Minnesota, where there were dozens of reports of baseball (2.5") to teacup (3") sized hail that caused significant damage to buildings, cars, and especially crops.

Here is an amazing picture of one strike in Elk Mound captured by Josie.

Once the storms passed, many were lucky enough to send in pictures of mammatus clouds, like this one sent in by Rebeccah in Lake Hallie.

We got so many of these pictures, and I love every one of them as they are my favorite type of clouds. You can see many storm pictures on our WQOW Weather Photography Facebook group- you definitely want to join if you haven't already.

The storms were fueled by today's heat and humidity with high temperatures in the 90s and high dew points. Strong storms are continuing this evening south of Eau Claire, but will move out by midnight.

After that, clouds and humidity rapidly decrease.

Tomorrow will still be warm with highs near 90, but it won't be as humid. Saturday will be the nicest day of the entire weekend before our next chance for rain arrives Sunday.

After that chance, temps really cool down for the first half of next week.