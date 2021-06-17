Russian regions make vaccines mandatory for many workers

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in four Russian regions have made coronavirus vaccines mandatory for people working in retail, education and other service sectors. Moscow first announced the requirement Wednesday, and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the Far East region of Sakhalin promptly followed. Officials in the four regions ordered businesses and institutions involved in retail, education, health care, public transportation, beauty, entertainment and other industries that serve a large number of people to ensure that at least 60% of their staffs are fully vaccinated. Russia’s vaccination rate has lagged behind many other nations while confirmed cases continue to soar.